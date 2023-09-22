(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are raising money for education and the environment.

The Cumberland County Conservation District held its 21st annual golf tournament at Rich Valley Golf Course with 122 players turning out.

The group is best known for selling tree seedlings each spring.

Friday’s event raised money for environmental education activities and college scholarships.

Vincent McCollum of the Cumberland County Conservation District said, “We have one, our largest scholarship, for $1,000 the Wilbur Wolf scholarship for the conservation district and the other ones are typically $500 for the students.”

Since the golf event began in 2003 the conservation district has raised over $58,000 dollars.