NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are signing up for a debut fundraiser.

The New Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department is putting on its first-ever golf tournament.

The event is on Aug. 18 at the Range End Gold Club in Dilsburg. registration includes a cart, breakfast, and lunch. There is also a hole-in-one contest where participants can win $10,000

The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, click here.