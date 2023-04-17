MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are ready to host a giant yard sale for the upcoming weekend.

“Operation Wildcat” is holding its spring yard sale at Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church. Operation Wildcat is a non-profit that raises money for families and students in need within the Mechanicsburg School District and awards a scholarship to a Mechanicsburg School Student each year.

The community yard sale is this Friday and Saturday.