CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County prison is marking the first graduation of inmates, who completed its food service training program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Aramark provided the curriculum, while instructors and different tools helped to teach the inmates food safety and business skills. The program will help reduce the risk of returning to prison.

Five out of six of the inmates who graduated posed for a photo together. The sixth inmate has already been released and is ready to put his skills to work.