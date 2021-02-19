Daffodil Day, a few more days to buy spring flowers to support cancer research

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Daffodil Days Campaign is coming to an end but there’s still time to purchase daffodils and tulips to support the American Cancer Society.

The money raised through this campaign supports patient services, research, and other programs through the American Cancer Society.

Daffodils are the first flower of spring and through this campaign bring hope to cancer patients and people affected.

Donations are being accepted until Feb. 22 to receive freshly cut daffodils, tulips, or potted daffodils.

You can purchase the flowers online and pick them up from one of the nine Royer’s Flowers & Gifts locations.