Dairy Queen raising money for Penn State Children’s Hospital

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Hometown heroes are those who participated in Miracle Treat Day.

Certain Dairy Queen locations will donate one dollar or more from each sale of the popular Blizzard.

Money raised goes to children’s hospitals in the Miracle Network. In the Midstate, that includes Penn State Children’s Hospital.

For some, the cause is personal.

“I was a respiratory therapist for many years before I purchased this business,” said Krystin Gilligan, who owns the DQ Grill & Chill in Enola. “Being able to purchase this business and participate in this event is very personal to me, that I get to use the funds here to give back to the children.”

Enola, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland, and Camp Hill are among participating locations across the country.