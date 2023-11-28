DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown here by brightening the lives of children in the court system

Dauphin County CASA, which is short for Court-Appointed Special Advocate, held its annual Giving Tree Fundraising Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday at American Legion 272 in Lower Paxton Township.

This was done to highlight the work judge-appointed CASA volunteers do representing abused and neglected children in the courtroom; making a difference in young lives.

“They help remove barriers, they investigate things going on in that child’s life and then they paint a picture of for the court, so they could make the best interest decision for that child,” Executive Director Will Foster said.

Numerous sponsors have kicked off the event, but more funding is needed to support the program. You can Help virtually by lighting a tree online. To make a donation, you can click here.