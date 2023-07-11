HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are promoting business and bicycling for this weekend.

Hummelstown is hosting the Criterium and Craft Fair on Saturday, July 15. The word criterium is French for a bike race.

Last year, more than 300 bike racers from 13 states took part in the event. The course is just over one mile long, around Hummelstown Square. Community members and cycling fans alike gather in Humellstown for this one-day event.

More information about the event, including registrtation and a course map, can be found by clicking here.

Along with the bike race, Hummelstown will hold a food truck festival, beer garden, and craft fair.