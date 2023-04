SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are keeping seniors safe in Dauphin County.

Swatara Township is hosting the senior resource fair. The fair is on Wednesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at LCBC Church, which is off Chambers Hill Road.

Seniors can get health screenings, fall prevention information, housing, scams and fraud prevention, and more.

This is the first event of its kind for Swatara Township. More than 50 vendors will be attending and is a free event.