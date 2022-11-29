LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) launched its annual “Giving Tree” fundraising campaign on Tuesday with a tree lighting ceremony in Linglestown.

The campaign raises money to recruit, train, and supervise volunteer court advocates for abused and neglected children in the foster care system, according to Dauphin County CASA.

The lights and star on a community “Giving Tree” at the American Legion Post 272 in Linglestown were illuminated on Nov. 29, and abc27 Anchor Valerie Pritchett served as emcee for the event.

There is also an online “Virtual Giving Tree” as part of the campaign. Donors can upload a personal message and photo to the “Virtual Giving Tree” here.

According to Dauphin County CASA, more than 300 children are in the child dependency and delinquency system during any given month.

“Your gift to CASA at this magical time of year is essential. It enables us to fulfill our mission of representing the best interests of foster children in county court,” said CASA Executive Director Corey Korinda, Esq.