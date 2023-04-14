STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are putting lost and found items to good use.

The Steelton Police Department donated its collection of around a dozen bikes to the Harrisburg non-profit “Recycle Bicycle” organization.

Officers pick up abandoned bikes, and the ones being donated are bikes that no one claimed.

Residents who are interested in obtaining one of these bikes, please contact Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg by visiting their shop at 1722 Chestnut Street in Harrisburg. You can also call 717-978-3919 or you can email contact@RBHburg.org.