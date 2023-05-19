(WHTM) — Wilsbach Distributor has announced they are participating in a Decide to Ride initiative for Memorial Day weekend.

Wilsbach Distributor and their partners Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (M.A.D.D.) want to make sure that everyone has a safe and fun time for the unofficial start of the summer season.

They are offering two $15 Uber vouchers for use Between May 26 and May 29.

This is to help prevent impaired driving. Just scan the QR code which is on the picture below, and receive the two vouchers.