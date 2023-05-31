(WHTM) – K9 Tor of the Derry Township Police Department has entered the K9 Aftermath grant competition.

K9 Tor is utilized as an Electronic Scent Detection K9 and is used in search warrants that involve child pornography, helping investigators locate electronic storage devices such as SD cards, cell phones, and similar media devices.

The K9 Aftermath grant competition is open to the Northeast region of the United States.

Voters can cast up to three votes every day for K9 Tor by doing each of the following:

Vote on the K9 Aftermath website

Visit the Aftermath Cares Facebook page Like and comment on the daily post using the agency name, city, and state

Go to the K9 Aftermath Instagram Follow and comment on the daily post using the agency name, city, and state



Voting begins today, May 25, and ends on Monday, June 5.