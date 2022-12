DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — This is your chance to be a hometown hero, and possibly get the most adorable stuffed animal.

The Derry Township Police Department is selling plush dogs, that look like their own K9, named Tor.

The replicas were donated by Operation Underground Railroad. Each one of them costs $12. The proceeds will be used to purchase digital forensics equipment.

There are only 250 available, so if you would like one, call 717-534-2202.