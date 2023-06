HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are in the fight against type one diabetes.

JDRF – formally called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation- recently held a fundraising dinner and auction at the Hotel Hershey.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Guests heard from two doctors in the fight about the significant progress being made along with researching ways to eliminate type one diabetes.

abc27’s own Alicia Richards was the emcee for the event.