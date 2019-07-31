Donation helps to keep K-9s safe

Hometown heroes provided a system to keep police K-9s safe.

It’s called a Hot ‘n’ Pop, an Ace Watchdog system that allows K-9 handlers to monitor conditions inside their vehicles by using an app. It sends alerts to an officer’s device, warning the temperature has risen to an uncomfortable or unsafe level for the dog.

If the handler doesn’t respond, the system alerts others.

Lower Paxton police received the lifesaving tool through a grant from Protection 4 Paws. The department will be getting more Hot ‘n’ Pop systems for all three of its K-9’s.