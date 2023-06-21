(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes made sure young campers had a great lunch!

Salvation Army Harrisburg’s summer camp is underway. The educational, yet fun, program is held at three different sites in and around Harrisburg and serves over 300 kids.

The Salvation Army says their so-called “lunch heroes” are made up of 15 organizations and individual donors that sponsored 15 of the 60 lunches needed to feed the campers.

If you would like to help, click here. abc27 was honored to provide Thursday’s lunch!