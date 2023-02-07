HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes provided a much-needed break to other Hometown Heroes.

Dunkin’ stopped by Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and brought plenty of free donuts and drinks for anyone stopping by.

This is part of Dunkin’s “Joy in Childhood Foundation” project. The donations help provide a pick-me-up for healthcare heroes.

“So, this event is for our patients, families, and staff at the hospital. I think it’s a great pick-me-up on a cold February morning,” said Ashley Kanne, Manager of Child Life.

“[This event will] impact the community, visit local charity events, parades, sporting events,” said Jillian Gallagher of Dunkin’.

This year, Dunkin’ will give millions of dollars to programs helping kids who are sick or hungry. It will also hand out about 100,000 free cups of coffee this year at events like this.