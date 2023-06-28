LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Ten years of work officially wraps up this weekend for Wednesday’s hometown heroes.

Dauphin County Heroes Grove in Lower Paxton Township will host an Independence celebration on Sunday, July 2. The groundbreaking took place in 2014.

The amphitheater and landscaping have been completed and concession stands have just been installed where non-profits can operate to raise funds.

The event begins at 11 p.m. with a community picnic, followed by a patriotic celebration at 1:30 p.m.