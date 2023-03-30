MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero as abc27 kicks off our Spring “Feed a Local Family” campaign.

Beginning on Friday, March 31, and continuing into April, abc27 is teaming up with local businesses to help raise funds for Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Over the years, the companies and our viewers have combined to raise money to help families. You can click here for more information regarding the program.

Tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to Central Pennsylvania Food bank to help with the effort.