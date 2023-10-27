YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes want you to “take a hike” through York County.

The five communities along the York County Heritage Rail Trail that will benefit from this project are Glen Rock, Railroad, New Freedom, Seven Valleys, and York.

The Pennsylvania Council for the Arts deemed them “creative communities.”

They’ll get funding over four years for art installations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They’ll also encourage more hikers to get off the trail and explore these communities.

Silas Chamberlin, of the York County Economic Alliance said, “Now we have the opportunity to really enhance the communities along the way and help enhance the experience for those trail users, they’ll find better shops, better restaurants, opportunities public art, history, so this enhances the experience of people visiting but also the people who live in those communities.”

Friday’s announcement was made at a creative place, “Ruins Hall” in Glen Rock where artistic graffiti is celebrated.