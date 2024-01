(WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are funding summer programs for a Midstate library.

“F&M Trust” donated $5,000 to Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The money will support summer reading and live music programs.

The funding will also allow patrons to borrow Wi-Fi hotspots for up to two weeks with unlimited data at no cost.