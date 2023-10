SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday’s hometown heroes are changing the landscape to improve the environment.

Employees with F&M Trust planted over 500 trees and shrubs on three acres of farmland in Shippensburg.

The effort will create a natural buffer to reduce water pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. This is part of a project to plant 10 million trees across Pennsylvania by 2025.