LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Hometown heroes are giving away food and helping more people by changing their name.

Just last month, Lancaster County Council of Churches rebranded itself as Lancaster County Food Hub. The facility on North Queen Street says they’ve dished out hundreds of tons of food this year, but since the name change, they’ve noticed more people seeking out their services.

The food hub is open for food giveaways four days a week.