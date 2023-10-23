HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are buying extra food to help others in need.
On Monday, The Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg launched its annual fall food drive. The mission plans to distribute $1,2000 bags of food and serve over 20,000 meals this holiday season.
The food drive runs through Dec. 13 with a goal of collecting $150,000 of food. Non-perishable foods along with cash donations can be dropped off at the mission, public libraries in Harrisburg, and more.
Below are where non-perishable food items can be dropped off.
- Bethesda Mission; Located at 611 Reily Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102
- Dauphin County Library Branches in Harrisburg
- Sharp Shopper in Middletown
- Local M&T Banks
Suggested food items and a full list of collection points may be found by clicking here.