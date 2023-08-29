LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are food truck vendors supporting The United Way.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center held a food truck festival on Tuesday to raise funds for The United Way. Eight different vendors set up shop in the parking lot to feed workers. The public was welcomed to the festival as well.

It is all part of helping individuals in the county succeed and the entire community thrive.

“We always love helping non-profits and different organizations. So that we are able to go ahead and just support them in ways that they need support,” Derek Eisenberg, co-owner of Casey’s Cupcakes said.

“It goes to a good cause. The United Way does a lot of good things. so if we can help we will,” Dan Walkuw, co-owner of Next Level Pizza said.

At least 20% of the food truck proceeds will benefit this year’s United Way campaign.