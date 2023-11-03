YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – York County has more than 60,000 people who don’t have access to food so the York County Food Bank is hosting its annual Iron Chef Competition Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is taking place on Monday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown.

Attendees will vote on their favorite dishes made by four local chefs who will create an appetizer, main entrée, and dessert.

Jennifer Brillhart, York County Food Bank president and CEO said, “And we give them secret special ingredients commonly found at food bank or grocery store and have to use those ingredients and come with different entrees appetizer entre round and dessert round.”

The four chefs taking part in the fundraiser include Hunter Roloson of Wyndridge Farm, Jay Varga of the JDK Group, Matt Albright of Avalon Ale House, and Brian Cooper of Farmacy Café and Catering.

“We look forward to sampling creations from these amazing local chefs,” said Jennifer Brillhart,

York County Food Bank’s President and CEO. “And we are so grateful for all the support we

have received for this event, which helps to feed the hungry in our community.”

Tickets for the event can be found on the York County Food Bank website.