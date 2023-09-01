FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are the people at the Franklin County Veterans Affairs Office and their partners at Penn National Golf Club.

That’s where the office held their big annual fundraising tournament today, the seventh year that they’ve done this.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Franklin County Veterans Affairs gives veterans everything from photography lessons to equine therapy.

Justin Slep the Franklin County Director of Veterans Affairs said, “Events like this promote awareness. They let us know what we do in our communities, and we have the biggest impact at a county level for the people that call our counties home.”

All 67 Pennsylvania counties have their own Veterans Affairs Office.