HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business opened in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Good Karma Garage is a nonprofit organization that provides car repairs and inspections free of additional charge to working-class people and disabled individuals and veterans. The business was started in 2021 by Jeffery Case, a Coast guard veteran, out of a friend’s garage to help neighbors who were struggling financially.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Every person I’ve helped has been deserving and inspiring,” Case said. “This is not something we do for recognition, but just to help others.”

The garage’s first full-time facility is located at 610 Division Street in the Uptown section of the City of Harrisburg. You can donate to the garage and learn more about it by clicking here.

In Good Karma Garage’s first full year of operation, more than 80 families in the Midstate were provided help, saving individuals more than $20,000 in parts and $30,000 in labor.