The UPMC mission effectiveness team is offering free health screenings tomorrow. Anyone 18 years old and older can stop by the Carlisle YMCA for a blood pressure screening, body mass index measurement and non-fasting blood glucose test.

“Everything is free and you just stop in, you don’t have to have any kind of an appointment, it’s not just for members, it’s open to the general public,” Marketing Director of the Carlisle YMCA Michelle Bell said.

The screening runs from 10 a.m. to noon.