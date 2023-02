(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are doing their part to fight childhood hunger.

Employees from GIANT filled hundreds of meal boxes for “Paw Packs,” a non-profit that works with the Big Springs School District in Cumberland County.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Every week, Paw Packs provides free meals to over 200 students ages two to 18.

GIANT also donated $5,000 to Paw Packs.