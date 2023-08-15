(WHTM)– Tuesday hometown heroes are helping families find affordable homes.

Tri-County Housing held their annual golf fundraiser Tuesday and awarded their “Housing Advocate of the Year” award to former State Treasurer Robin Weissmann. Weissman now heads the PA Housing Finance Agency.

Tri-County leaders say she’s provided major support for affordable housing.

“We’re about housing with a heart,” Weissman said. “Housing so that people can have a roof over their heads, so that they can have a home so they can pursue their lives as happily as they can.”

Money raised at Tuesday’s event helps families qualify for first-time homebuyer programs and buy affordable houses.