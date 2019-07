You can help hometown heroes raise scholarship money.

A foundation in the name of late Dauphin County Judge Bernard Coates is holding its 4th annual golf classic.

Coates grew up in Steelton and his foundation awards scholarship money to graduating seniors from Steel-High.

The golf tournament is Saturday, July 20 at Manada Golf Club.

To participate or become a sponsor, go to blcjrfoundation.com.