(WHTM)– Hometown heroes are helping to make a Midstate library bigger.

“F and M Trust” donated $7,500 toward the expansion of the John Graham Public Library in Newville, Cumberland County.

The library is adding 1,800 feet providing more space for educational programs and more shelf space for books and materials.

The library says since the last expansion 30 years ago attendance for its programs has more than doubled.