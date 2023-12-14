(WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are helping kids experience the joy of giving.

Officers with Lower Paxton Township police helped local children through the annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

Police gave a group of students from the Central Dauphin School District gift cards to spend on gifts for their parents and other family members.

Other first responders from the township also took part in the spending spree and the police jumped into action when “The Grinch” showed up, threatening to steal the presents.

Officers promptly took the Grinch into custody for attempting to steal Christmas joy.

Afterward, they all took a group photo.

Police thanked Target for opening its store to this great event.