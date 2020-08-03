Hamilton Health Center employee wins a new car – now she has to learn how to drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Turner Automotive Group teamed up with the United Way to surprise a Hamilton Health Center employee and long time United Way donor with a brand new car.

Edith Duncan, 61, has worked at Hamilton Health Center for 14 years. She donates every year to United Way. Today, Duncan was surprised with a brand new 2020 Kia Soul.

She didn’t expect to win, mostly because she doesn’t know how to drive. Now, she looks forward to learning and getting her driver’s license. She said “I was always scared to drive, maybe this will be my goal to learn how to.”

Anyone who made a contribution of more than 182 dollars to the United Way was eligible for one of four prizes.