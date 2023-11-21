HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Tuesday’s hometown hero is a local student who is rallying her school to give back to the community.

Drue Meals, a senior at Harrisburg Academy in Wormleysburg, organized a school-wide community food drive.

The goal is to donate bagged meals to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Her goal was for 2,000 donations, and she received 3,000 items.

“I’m very very proud of everything we accomplished here, coming together as a community and we wouldn’t have been able to help as many people as we’re going to with all of this food without just this group effort,” Meals said.

Harrisburg Academy faculty and staff joined the cause, by offering personal vehicles to help deliver the donations to the food bank.