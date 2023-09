(WHTM)– Thursday’s hometown heroes are changing lives.

“Someone To Tell It To” is a professional listening organization based in Harrisburg. It’s got clients as far away as Ukraine and is all about compassionate listening that changes lives.

The group just had its annual gathering, which included honoring some of its top listeners. abc27 News’ Alicia Richards was MC.

To learn more about the group, visit their website.