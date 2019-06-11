Harrisburg Pasta Run set for City Island

You could be a hometown hero by running and eating pasta.

The American Lung Association is holding its 14th annual Harrisburg Pasta Run on Wednesday. The goal is to raise $33,000.

The 5k race will start at 6:30 p.m. on City Island. The pasta dinner will be served to all registered runners after the race.

Family and friends are welcome to eat for a $5 meal fee. A kids noodle run - for those 12 years and younger - will start at 6 p.m.

You can sign up on the spot for $30.