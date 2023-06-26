HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Tonight’s hometown heroes are packing food for hungry people at the Chisuk Emuna Congregation synagogue in Harrisburg.

Once a month congregants join with members of other synagogues and churches to prepare food for the hungry, who get meals from downtown daily bread and Market Square Presbyterian Church.

The organizer got the idea when he was helping Afghan refugees.

“I became very disgruntled,” Mark Glick with the Chisuk Emuna Congregation said. “Struggling to get food.”

They have packed about 6,000 bags of food in the past year.