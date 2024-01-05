(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown hero conquered an uphill battle while raising a lot of money.

Julie McKelvey of Harrisburg has completed the “Seven Summits” which are the highest peaks on all 7 continents.

She began this journey six years ago. and completed this amazing feat over the holidays in Australia.

Fewer than 100 women in the world have done this.

During her climb, Julie raised $250,000 for the “Miracle-Ear Foundation” which provides free hearing aids, and a lifetime of free services to thousands of people in Pennsylvania.