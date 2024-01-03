YORK Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are getting a big head start on an important fundraising campaign.

It involves “Wreaths Across America” at Lebanon Cemetery, which is a historic African-American cemetery in York. Veterans have been buried there since the Civil War.

They are already raising money for next year’s wreaths. So, why the early start?

“Certainly that’s going to be a lot less stressful to make sure that all of our sites are covered, not just here at Lebanon Cemetery, but we also support several other cemeteries, including historic black cemeteries here in York County,” Advisor for Friends of Lebanon Cemetery Samantha Dorm said.

It costs $17 to sponsor a wreath, and your sponsorship gets doubled if you do it early this month.

You can find more information by clicking here.