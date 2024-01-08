(WHTM)– Monday’s hometown heroes set a new record at last night’s Hershey Bears game.

Giant Center erupted with stuffed animals, during the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans brought as many plush toys as they wanted and tossed them on the ice after the Bears scored their first goal in the second period.

Fans set a new world record by tossing more than 74,000 stuffed animals. They’ll be given to groups and charities to pass out to children.

Since the first teddy bear toss was in 2001, the team has collected over 389,000 stuffed animals.