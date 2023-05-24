HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are donating books.

Students at Ben Franklin Elementary in Harrisburg went shopping for a new book on Wednesday. The Hershey Company stopped by with a donation of new books for kids to select from.

“The Hershey Company has a history of philanthropy dating back to Milton Hershey. So through our business resource groups we were looking at ideas on how to help the community and one of them was children’s literacy,” Dan Stauffer of The Hershey Company said.

“For them (to) have some choice, (they) select the book they would like to sit down with and read, or have read to them, sometimes when you give kids choice and they get the chance to select something that they really want learn about and read about, it generates a level of excitement,” Superintendent Eric Turman.

The Hershey Company donated 1,100 new books to Ben Franklin Elementary