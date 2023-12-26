ABC27
by: Jared Weaver
Posted: Dec 26, 2023 / 06:35 PM EST
Updated: Dec 26, 2023 / 06:35 PM EST
(WHTM)– Tuesday’s hometown heroes are Hollywood Casino’s employees.
They partnered with Blessed 2 Give. Inc. and greater Harrisburg NAACP and gave nearly 250 presents to families in need this holiday season.
