Hometown Hero: 100 Nights of Taps in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes honored fallen veterans every day all summer long.

Gettysburg National Military National Park hosted the event, 100 Nights of Taps, a program that began in early June. Every evening since the first day, taps have played every evening.

The group Taps for Veterans invited buglers and other musicians to perform at the Soldiers’ National Monumen in the Gettysburg National Cemetery.

Closing ceremonies are set for Sept. 11, with speakers, musicians and singers commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.