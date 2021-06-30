Hometown Hero: Joe Allegrini Children’s Hero Fund golf tournament

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes will play a round of golf to help children. Registration is open for the 12th annual Joe Allegrini Children’s Hero Fund golf tournament.

Joe Allegrini passed away in 2009. He was a police officer for Lower Paxton Township, who dedicated his career to investigating crimes against children.

His family started the golf tournament to continue his mission by raising money for the UPMC’s Children’s Resource Center in Harrisburg. The golf tournament is on July 17 at Sunset Golf Course. 2601 Sunset Drive, in Middletown.

To register for the event, click here.