(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are celebrating current and former Make-A-Wish kids while raising money to grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This year’s Mother’s Day Truck Convoy event at the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction will begin parking trucks at 6 a.m. on Sunda, May 8. The carnival kicks off at 8 a.m. and the convoy departs from the start site at 1:30 p.m.

According to the organization’s website, there are several ways to help. Those interested can register and begin fundraising either as a participating truck driver or as a fundraising fan. People can also donate to the event or bid on an auction item.

