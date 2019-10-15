Hometown Hero: 2nd Chance 4 Life

You can be tonight’s Hometown Hero by helping a nonprofit in York County that gives dogs a loving home.

2nd Chance for 4 Life’s Rescue Ranch in Windsor Township is in need of some upgrades

It’s holding a “Rockin at Ranch” fundraising event on Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The autumn lawn party will feature music, food, silent and live auctions, raffles and a 50/50, in addition to a meet and greet with the ranch’s furry residents.

Tickets cost $100-$25 for the holder’s guest- the $25 ticket holder will not be entered in prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased here.