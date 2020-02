Tonight’s Hometown Heroes invite you to play bingo for older pets.

“2nd Chance for 4 Rescue” is hosting “Kids for Canine’s Bingo.” The non-profit group cares for dozens of dogs to live out their years.. after their owners could not care for them anymore.

“Kids for Canine’s Bingo” is Sunday, Feb. 23 at “Gears” the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and community services building on poplar street in Elizabethtown.